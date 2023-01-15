    বাংলা

    Separate road crashes kill two in Dhaka, another dies from electrocution

    The incidents occurred in Keraniganj, Dohar and Nawabganj

    Keraniganj CorrespondentDohar-Nawabganj Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 15 Jan 2023, 07:42 AM
    Updated : 15 Jan 2023, 07:42 AM

    At least two people have been killed in separate road accidents in Dhaka’s Dohar and Nawabganj upazilas. Another person died in Keraniganj after being electrocuted.

    In Dohar's Kartikpur, 15-year-old Md Imran was riding a motorcycle when a pickup van collided head-on with the two-wheeler on Saturday. Imran was flung from the vehicle on impact and was then run over by a CNG-powered autorickshaw as he lay on the road, said Mostafa Kamal, chief of Dohar Police Station, citing witnesses.

    Locals subsequently rushed him to the Upazila Health Complex where doctors declared him dead.

    Imran’s family members have taken his body home. Police will take legal action if the family files a complaint over the incident, said Kamal.

    The other accident involved 23-year-old Ali Hasan, who was riding his motorcycle along the Galimpur-Jaipara road in Nawabganj on Friday when his vehicle hit a rickshaw travelling in the opposite direction at speed, according to Inspector Aminul Islam of Galimpur Police Investigation Centre.

    Ali was initially taken to the Upazila Health Complex, but after his condition deteriorated, he was transferred to Dhaka's Mitford Hospital. He later died during treatment on Saturday.

    Meanwhile, Md Shaju Ahmed, a 25-year-old construction worker, was working on a building site in Keraniganj's Bashundhara residential area when he fell unconscious after being electrocuted. He was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead, according to Inspector Bachchu Mia of the DMCH Police Outpost.

    Shaju’s dead body has been kept in the morgue for an autopsy, said Bachchu.

    RELATED STORIES
    Final prayer for peace wraps up first phase of Biswa Ijtema
    Final prayer for peace wraps up first phase of Biswa Ijtema
    Moulana Md Zubayer Hossain, shura member of the Kakrail Markaj sect of Tabligh Jamaat, conducted the 'Akheri Munajat'
    Internal dispute led Jamatul Ansar to kill own member in the hill tracts: police
    Internal dispute led Jamatul Ansar to kill own member: police
    Members of the Islamist militant group had disagreements during training in the Chattogram Hill Tracts, police say after quizzing arrested suspects
    Ferries stuck mid-Padma as services halted on Daulatdia-Paturia route due to fog
    Ferries stuck mid-Padma due to fog
    The authorities have halted services as visibility falls
    US Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu arrives in Dhaka
    US diplomat Lu arrives in Dhaka
    He will discuss strengthening bilateral relationships, expanding economic engagement and labour and human rights

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher