Separate road crashes kill two in Dhaka, another dies from electrocution

At least two people have been killed in separate road accidents in Dhaka’s Dohar and Nawabganj upazilas. Another person died in Keraniganj after being electrocuted.

In Dohar's Kartikpur, 15-year-old Md Imran was riding a motorcycle when a pickup van collided head-on with the two-wheeler on Saturday. Imran was flung from the vehicle on impact and was then run over by a CNG-powered autorickshaw as he lay on the road, said Mostafa Kamal, chief of Dohar Police Station, citing witnesses.

Locals subsequently rushed him to the Upazila Health Complex where doctors declared him dead.