Separate road crashes kill two in Dhaka, another dies from electrocution

At least two people have been killed in separate road accidents in Dhaka’s Dohar and Nawabganj upazilas. Another person died in Keraniganj after being electrocuted.
In Dohar's Kartikpur, 15-year-old Md Imran was riding a motorcycle when a pickup van collided head-on with the two-wheeler on Saturday. Imran was flung from the vehicle on impact and was then run over by a CNG-powered autorickshaw as he lay on the road, said Mostafa Kamal, chief of Dohar Police Station, citing witnesses.
Locals subsequently rushed him to the Upazila Health Complex where doctors declared him dead.
Imran’s family members have taken his body home. Police will take legal action if the family files a complaint over the incident, said Kamal.
The other accident involved 23-year-old Ali Hasan, who was riding his motorcycle along the Galimpur-Jaipara road in Nawabganj on Friday when his vehicle hit a rickshaw travelling in the opposite direction at speed, according to Inspector Aminul Islam of Galimpur Police Investigation Centre.
Ali was initially taken to the Upazila Health Complex, but after his condition deteriorated, he was transferred to Dhaka's Mitford Hospital. He later died during treatment on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Md Shaju Ahmed, a 25-year-old construction worker, was working on a building site in Keraniganj's Bashundhara residential area when he fell unconscious after being electrocuted. He was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead, according to Inspector Bachchu Mia of the DMCH Police Outpost.
Shaju’s dead body has been kept in the morgue for an autopsy, said Bachchu.