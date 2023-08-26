Missing Chinese national found dead in Bhairab River in Khulna

Police have recovered the body of a Chinese national, who had been missing since Thursday, from the Bhairab River at Charerhat in Khulna city
Locals called the police after seeing the body of Wang Ciao, 44, floating in the river on Saturday morning.
He was an electrical engineer at the under-construction 800 MW power station in Khalishpur.
One of his colleagues, Tuhin Mia, filed a general diary at Khalishpur Police Station on Friday, saying Wang went missing on Thursday.
“We haven’t got other details yet. Police are working on the matter,” said Molla Jahangir, a deputy commissioner at Khulna Metropolitan Police.
Md Mozammel Haque, commissioner of Khulna Metropolitan Police, said they sent the body to Khulna Medical College Hospital for an autopsy.
“We’re investigating the incident. The mystery will be solved after the autopsy.”