Awami League activists barricade Shahbagh intersection demanding arrest of Prothom Alo editor

Members of the Dhaka University unit of the Bangladesh Chhatra League have blocked the Shahbagh intersection in Dhaka for an hour and a half, demanding the arrest of Prothom Alo Publisher and Editor Matiur Rahman, alleging that he “authorised publication on seditious material on the country’s Independence Day”.

During the hour-long blockade, which started at 11 am on Saturday, the ruling party's student wing used a banner proclaiming themselves 'General Students from Dhaka University'.

The students also burned an effigy of Matiur in a symbolic protest.