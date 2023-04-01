    বাংলা

    Awami League activists barricade Shahbagh intersection demanding arrest of Prothom Alo editor

    The students who spoke during the demonstration also demanded the cancellation of the publishing license of the newspaper

    Dhaka University Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 1 April 2023, 09:11 AM
    Updated : 1 April 2023, 09:11 AM

    Members of the Dhaka University unit of the Bangladesh Chhatra League have blocked the Shahbagh intersection in Dhaka for an hour and a half, demanding the arrest of Prothom Alo Publisher and Editor Matiur Rahman, alleging that he “authorised publication on seditious material on the country’s Independence Day”.

    During the hour-long blockade, which started at 11 am on Saturday, the ruling party's student wing used a banner proclaiming themselves 'General Students from Dhaka University'.

    The students also burned an effigy of Matiur in a symbolic protest.

    Apart from the arrest of the editor of the leading Bangla daily, the students who spoke during the demonstration also demanded the cancellation of the newspaper's publishing licence.

    “Recently, a national daily published fake, anti-state material using a kid. We have always seen them conspiring against the state. We can’t sit idle; we want justice,” said Jaman Sami, the organising secretary of the AF Rahman Hall unit Chhatra League.

    Another student, Shahriar Shahid Shuvo, said: “Prothom Alo is responsible for publishing libelous content to sway public sentiment. We demand the cancellation of the publishing license of the newspaper and demand the editor, Matiur Rahman, be brought to justice.”

    “Prothom Alo violated international law by involving a child in publishing defamatory content. They have done this to question the legitimacy of our independence. This is tantamount to sedition,” said Shah Ibne Soad, another student.

    Chhatra League staged a similar demonstration at the Shahbagh intersection on Thursday as well.

