Bangladesh rights group says 56 journalists faced abuse, harassment in three months

During this period, reports of human rights violations were frequent. It included deaths in law-enforcement custody, abduction and enforced disappearance, restrictions on political programmes, persecution of minorities and abuse of the Digital Security Act to curb liberal thoughts and freedom of expression.

Mentioning the recent attacks and lawsuits against journalists as a threat to the freedom of media, the report focused on the detention of Prothom Alo reporter Samsuzzaman Shams. The handling of the Shams case by the police was a display of "inconsistent behaviour and violation of law", the rights group said.

Police were accused of such offences when Raghunath Khan, a Satkhira-based journalist, was detained too, as they denied the detention before showing him arrested in an explosives case nine hours after his confinement, it said.