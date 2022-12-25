    বাংলা

    Bangladeshi man shot dead at border with India in Sylhet

    Police said the deceased might have unwittingly crossed the border when he was collecting betel nuts

    Sylhet Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 25 Dec 2022, 04:12 PM
    Updated : 25 Dec 2022, 04:12 PM

    A Bangladeshi man has been shot to death allegedly by unidentified members of an ethnic minority community on the Indian side of the Jaintapur frontier in Sylhet.

    The deceased, 52-year old Salam Mia was a resident of Goabari Ideal Village.

    Quoting locals, Golam Dastagir Ahmed, chief of Jaintapur Model Police Station, said Salam might have unwittingly crossed the border when he was collecting betel nuts at dawn on Sunday.

    “I was told that some Khasias [Khasi, members of an ethnic community in India] gunned him down,” he said.

    Later, Salam was pronounced dead by the doctors at Jaitapur Upazila Health Complex when he was taken there.

    Dastagair said police identified shotgun pellet wounds on the head and the back of Salam.

    “The body was transferred to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy,” the police officer said.

