Bangladeshi man shot dead at border with India in Sylhet

A Bangladeshi man has been shot to death allegedly by unidentified members of an ethnic minority community on the Indian side of the Jaintapur frontier in Sylhet.

The deceased, 52-year old Salam Mia was a resident of Goabari Ideal Village.

Quoting locals, Golam Dastagir Ahmed, chief of Jaintapur Model Police Station, said Salam might have unwittingly crossed the border when he was collecting betel nuts at dawn on Sunday.