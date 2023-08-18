Death toll in Ashulia kitchen gas blast rises to two

Another victim of a fire sparked by a gas leak in Dhaka's Ashulia has succumbed to his burn injuries, taking the death toll in the incident to two.

Nazrul Islam, 34, died while undergoing treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka on Friday. Forty-five percent of his body was burnt in the fire, said Tariqul Islam, the institute's resident surgeon.

Four others wounded in the blast that occurred six days ago have been receiving treatment at the burns institute. Among them, Sadequl suffered burns on 50 percent of his body, Hashem 45 percent, Kamala Begum 20 percent and Mohsin 10 percent.