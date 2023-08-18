    বাংলা

    Death toll in Ashulia kitchen gas blast rises to two

    Four others wounded in the blast that occurred six days ago are receiving treatment at the burns institute in Dhaka

    Published : 18 August 2023, 06:52 AM
    Another victim of a fire sparked by a gas leak in Dhaka's Ashulia has succumbed to his burn injuries, taking the death toll in the incident to two.

    Nazrul Islam, 34, died while undergoing treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka on Friday. Forty-five percent of his body was burnt in the fire, said Tariqul Islam, the institute's resident surgeon.

    Four others wounded in the blast that occurred six days ago have been receiving treatment at the burns institute. Among them, Sadequl suffered burns on 50 percent of his body, Hashem 45 percent, Kamala Begum 20 percent and Mohsin 10 percent.

    On Aug 12, a fire broke out in the kitchen of a tin-roofed house in Ashulia’s Dhamsona Union, leaving six people injured. Among them, a 40-year-old garment worker named Sabina Yeasmin died on Thursday. She suffered burns on 50 percent of her body.

    Sabina’s husband, Motaleb Hossain, said the couple had been living as tenants in the house in the Natun Nagar area. He heard a loud noise after returning home at night. He found his house and several others engulfed by flames. Locals rescued the injured and sent them to the hospital.

    The families living in the houses use gas cylinders for cooking. Motaleb believes the blast occurred from gas accumulated in the kitchen from a leaked cylinder line.

