AL, BNP rallies create transport chaos for commuters in Dhaka

Commuters in Dhaka have found them in a state of transport chaos with the streets of the city’s central streets and major arteries blocked by rallies of two main political parties.
The ruling Awami League organised its rally outside Baitul Mukarram mosque, less than two kilometres from the BNP’s programme at Naya Paltan on Wednesday.
As the supporters of the two parties started gathering in the areas, Motijheel and Paltan became totally off limits to traffic in the afternoon.
The traffic jam quickly spread to the rest of the city after police diverted the vehicles.
Many walked to their destinations, with buses, cars and autorickshaws stuck in congestion.
The lanes from the rally venues were empty at some places as no vehicles were coming from those areas.
Buses used by the activists of both parties were parked on the street from Shahbagh to Matsya Bhaban, narrowing the key thoroughfare.
Md Munna, a driver of Swadhin Paribahan which operates bus services on the Mirpur-Faridpur route, said police were checking vehicles at the entrance of the capital.
He entered the city with his bus after a search, but got stuck and could not return to Faridpur.
Police also conducted searches at the entrance of the city in Aminbazar in the north, slowing traffic.
Many travellers carrying bags walked into the city after waiting in a long queue of vehicles.
Hasan Ali, a driver of bus service Moumita Paribahan, said all the passengers got off one by one as the bus could not enter the city after a two-and-a-half hour wait. He then took a U-turn and returned to the company’s garage in Hemayetpur.
Google Map showed most of the streets in central parts of the city totally blocked in the afternoon.
Zahirul Islam, a banker, went to the High Court in the morning. “I fell in trouble after coming out of the court. I left my car outside the Press Club and walked to Dilkusha. My chauffeur has been stuck in the same area for around two hours.”
Zainul Abedin, a deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s traffic department, said they were using diversion to control traffic. “The pressure has increased as some streets are blocked.”