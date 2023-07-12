AL, BNP rallies create transport chaos for commuters in Dhaka

Commuters in Dhaka have found them in a state of transport chaos with the streets of the city’s central streets and major arteries blocked by rallies of two main political parties.

The ruling Awami League organised its rally outside Baitul Mukarram mosque, less than two kilometres from the BNP’s programme at Naya Paltan on Wednesday.

As the supporters of the two parties started gathering in the areas, Motijheel and Paltan became totally off limits to traffic in the afternoon.

The traffic jam quickly spread to the rest of the city after police diverted the vehicles.