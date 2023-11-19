Train set ablaze in Jamalpur before BNP’s 48-hour hartal begins

A Jamuna Express train was set ablaze in Jamalpur’s Sarishabari Train Station on the night before the 24-hour nationwide hartal called by the BNP began.

As many as three train cars were burnt while ten people were injured when jumping off the train in a bid to save themselves in the arson attack that occurred at 1:20 am on Sunday.

The Tarakandi-bound train coming from Dhaka had just left the Sarishabari Station when it was ignited, said Sub-Inspector Md Nazir of the Jamalpur Rail Police.

“The train was immediately stopped but the fire had already spread to three train cars. Firefighters from the Sarishabari Fire Service reached the scene and doused the fire around 4 am.”