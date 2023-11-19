    বাংলা

    Train set ablaze in Jamalpur before BNP’s 48-hour hartal begins

    At least ten people were injured in the arson attack on Jamuna Express

    Jamalpur Correspondentand Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 19 Nov 2023, 04:22 AM
    Updated : 19 Nov 2023, 04:22 AM

    A Jamuna Express train was set ablaze in Jamalpur’s Sarishabari Train Station on the night before the 24-hour nationwide hartal called by the BNP began.

    As many as three train cars were burnt while ten people were injured when jumping off the train in a bid to save themselves in the arson attack that occurred at 1:20 am on Sunday.

    The Tarakandi-bound train coming from Dhaka had just left the Sarishabari Station when it was ignited, said Sub-Inspector Md Nazir of the Jamalpur Rail Police.

    “The train was immediately stopped but the fire had already spread to three train cars. Firefighters from the Sarishabari Fire Service reached the scene and doused the fire around 4 am.”

    Panic gripped the passengers on board after watching the fire spread and ten of them were injured when they jumped off the train. Four of the injured were admitted to the Sarishabari Upazila Health Complex, said SI Nazir.

    After they showed the ‘line clear signal,’ they heard passengers screaming and found the train cars Ka, Ga, and another one burning, said Abdus Salam, assistant station master of the Sarishabari Railway Station.

    The BNP called a 48-hour nationwide strike on Sunday as part of their protest to the announcement of the schedule for the 12th general election.

    Arson attacks on vehicles have been rampant after the BNP, its long-time ally Jamaat-e-Islami, and other like-minded parties called for strikes and blockades. This was the second arson attack on a train.

    RELATED STORIES
    Four buses torched in Dhaka ahead of BNP’s 48-hour hartal, 1 held
    4 buses torched in Dhaka, 1 held
    Locals catch and hand over to police a suspect in Taltala
    Arsonists torch commuter train in Tangail amid BNP-Jamaat blockade
    Commuter train torched in Tangail amid blockade
    Two carriages near the engine of the train were gutted and one was partially damaged in the fire
    Bus torched in Dhaka’s Mirpur amid BNP blockade
    Bus torched in Dhaka’s Mirpur
    The passenger bus was set ablaze near the Mirpur roundabout
    11 vehicles set ablaze across Bangladesh on eve of BNP-Jamaat blockade
    11 vehicles set ablaze on eve of blockade
    A local Awami League office in Sirajganj was also targeted and reduced to ashes ahead of the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami's latest programme

    Opinion

    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron
    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp
    Mideast powers play complex politics amid raging Gaza war
    Peter Apps