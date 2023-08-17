2 detained in Dhaka, Jhenaidah over death threats to doctor after Sayedee’s demise

The law-enforcing agencies have detained two people in Dhaka and Jhenaidah for alleged death threats to the doctor who treated convicted war criminal and Jamaat-e-Islami leader Delwar Hossain Sayedee.

The Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police said they detained a woman, Hafiza Mahbuba Brishti, 32, in Uttara.

She was named in a general diary filed by the doctor, SM Mostafa Zaman of the cardiology department at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, DMP spokesman KN Roy said on Wednesday night.

The Rapid Action Battalion or RAB detained Tafsirul Islam, 23, in Jhenaidah’s Maheshpur.