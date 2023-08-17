2 detained in Dhaka, Jhenaidah over death threats to doctor after Sayedee’s demise

    বাংলা

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 16 August 2023, 07:54 PM
    Updated : 16 August 2023, 07:54 PM

    The law-enforcing agencies have detained two people in Dhaka and Jhenaidah for alleged death threats to the doctor who treated convicted war criminal and Jamaat-e-Islami leader Delwar Hossain Sayedee. 

    The Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police said they detained a woman, Hafiza Mahbuba Brishti, 32, in Uttara.

    She was named in a general diary filed by the doctor, SM Mostafa Zaman of the cardiology department at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, DMP spokesman KN Roy said on Wednesday night.

    The Rapid Action Battalion or RAB detained Tafsirul Islam, 23, in Jhenaidah’s Maheshpur.

    He was being brought to Dhaka for questioning and more details would be revealed later, said Md Al Amin Sarker, a spokesman for the RAB.

    Sayedee was sentenced to death in 2013 for crimes against humanity, such as murder, rape and arson targeting the Hindus in Pirojpur during the 1971 Liberation War.

    The penalty was later reduced to jail until death.

    He was taken to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital from jail and then to the BSMMU on Sunday night with heart problems.

    Sayedee died on Monday night after suffering a cardiac arrest that evening.

    After Sayedee’s death, loyalists of Jamaat and its student wing, Islami Chhatra Shibir, clashed with police and ruling Awami League supporters in Dhaka, Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar.

    One person died in the clashes in Cox’s Bazar.

    In Dhaka, police sued more than 5,000 people, including Sayedee’s son Masood, over the clashes.

    The BSMMU said the protocol followed for Sayedee’s treatment was of international standards and the specialists in charge of his treatment performed their professional duties properly.

    Prof SM Mostafa Zaman, a cardiologist at the BSMMU who oversaw Sayedee’s treatment, filed a general diary at Dhanmondi Police Station on Tuesday, accusing ‘certain individuals’ of spreading ‘false information’ against him on social media and YouTube.

    Zaman expressed concerns about his personal safety after receiving 'threats of harm' and 'murder'.

    He flagged the Facebook and YouTube profiles of the miscreants as he believes they, along with their followers, pose a threat to him and his family's well-being.

