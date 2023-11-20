3 buses torched in Ctg amid BNP-Jamaat hartal

Three buses have been set on fire in Chattogram amid a 48-hour nationwide hartal called by the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami to protest the announcement of an election schedule they describe as ‘one-sided’.

The arson incidents occurred early on Monday morning near a mosque in Satkania Upazila.

The buses and a few other vehicles were parked in an open space to the south of the mosque, said Inspector Md Ataul Haque Chowdhury of Satkania Police Station.

Locals saw the fire and reported the incident to police.

Fire service personnel then went and extinguished the fires.