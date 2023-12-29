Get to the polling stations early on voting day: Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged Bangladeshis to get to the polling stations early on the voting day on Jan 7 and vote for the Awami League.

Voting for the Awami League will ensure the establishment of a ‘Smart Bangladesh’, she said at a campaign rally in Barishal on Friday.

This is the third time the prime minister joined a campaign rally in person. She was accompanied by sister Sheikh Rehana at the rally .