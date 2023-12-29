Get to the polling stations early on voting day: Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged Bangladeshis to get to the polling stations early on the voting day on Jan 7 and vote for the Awami League.
Voting for the Awami League will ensure the establishment of a ‘Smart Bangladesh’, she said at a campaign rally in Barishal on Friday.
This is the third time the prime minister joined a campaign rally in person. She was accompanied by sister Sheikh Rehana at the rally .
Hasina introduced the party candidates for the 21 seats in Barishal Division at the rally.
She described the measures taken by her government for the development of Barishal and said people must vote for the Awami League if they want the prosperity to continue.
“I urge you to get to the polling station early on Jan 7 and vote for the [Awami League’s symbol] Boat.
“Poverty alleviation and the establishment of a Digital Bangladesh have been possible because you voted for the Boat. It will be a Smart Bangladesh if you vote for Boat again.”
The prime minister criticisied the BNP for its election boycott and violent protests.
“This is the party of killers, terrorists, arms smugglers and money launderers. And they have got war criminals [Jamaat-e-Islami] with them.”
“They don’t want elections. They want to foil the polls.”