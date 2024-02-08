100,000 students to take medical college admission exam on Friday

The MBBS exams for admission to private and public medical colleges across the country for the 2023-24 academic year will be held on Friday.
The hour-long test will start at 10am at 44 venues in 19 centres nationwide.
Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen presented information regarding the entrance exams at a press conference at the Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute on Thursday.
There are 5,380 seats available at Bangladesh’s 37 public medical colleges and another 6,295 seats available at its 67 private medical colleges.
This means 104,374 students will be vying for a total of 11,675 seats at 104 medical colleges.
Six private medical colleges will not take part in the entrance exams this year. Four of them will not be able to admit new students, while the registrations of the other two have been scrapped.
Admissions to Aichi Medical College in Dhaka’s Uttara, Northern Medical College in Dhanmondi, Northern Medical College in Rangpur and Shah Mokhdum Medical College in Rajshahi have been suspended as they failed to fulfil conditions, Dr Sen said.
The registrations of Care Medical College in Dhaka and Nightingale Medical College in Ashulia were suspended by the Directorate General of Health Services.
Students will not be able to enter the examination centres after 9:30 am, the health minister said.
“The medical admissions process has been digitised. Each trunk of question papers has been fitted with a device that allows us to track it and see where it goes,” he said.