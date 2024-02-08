100,000 students to take medical college admission exam on Friday

The MBBS exams for admission to private and public medical colleges across the country for the 2023-24 academic year will be held on Friday.

The hour-long test will start at 10am at 44 venues in 19 centres nationwide.

Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen presented information regarding the entrance exams at a press conference at the Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute on Thursday.

There are 5,380 seats available at Bangladesh’s 37 public medical colleges and another 6,295 seats available at its 67 private medical colleges.

This means 104,374 students will be vying for a total of 11,675 seats at 104 medical colleges.