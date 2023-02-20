16 years after his conviction, a fugitive is arrested in Feni

Md Parvez, 38, a native of Charsonapur village in Sonagazi, went into hiding in 2007 when the case was filed.

In 2007, a woman visited Muhuri Project, a tourist spot in Sonagazi, with her friends. Parvez and his accomplices raped the woman there, according to the case documents. Unable to handle the trauma, the woman attempted to set herself on fire and kill herself the next day.