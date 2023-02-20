16 years after his conviction, a fugitive is arrested in Feni

Police have arrested a convict sentenced to jail for life in a gang rape case in Feni's Sonajazi.
After arresting him in Sonapur village on Sunday, police sent him to jail, said Muhammed Khaled Hossain Daiyan, chief of Sonagazi Model Police Station.
Md Parvez, 38, a native of Charsonapur village in Sonagazi, went into hiding in 2007 when the case was filed.
In 2007, a woman visited Muhuri Project, a tourist spot in Sonagazi, with her friends. Parvez and his accomplices raped the woman there, according to the case documents. Unable to handle the trauma, the woman attempted to set herself on fire and kill herself the next day.
She died two days later at Feni General Hospital. Before her death, the woman gave a statement to the police about the rape. The Feni Women and Children's Repression Prevention Tribunal delivered a verdict of life in prison for four suspects in the case, including Parvez.
The judge also imposed a Tk 100,000 fine on Parvez, with a penalty of another year in jail if he failed to pay, said Muhammed Khaled.
The police arrested Parvez on a tip-off after he returned to his village.