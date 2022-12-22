Stay prepared to serve the nation: Hasina to Navy

"Our foreign policy as set out by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is very clear - friendship to all and malice to none. We will not fight anyone. We will continue to build friendly relations."

"However, we are an independent country. We must make all kinds of preparation to protect our independence and sovereignty.''

The prime minister emphasised her government's aim of building a well-equipped and technologically-sound military to stave off any foreign threats.