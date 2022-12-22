Stay prepared to serve the nation: Hasina to Navy

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina called on members of the armed forces to be ready at all times to help the country tackle natural disasters alongside protecting its sovereignty.
Hasina reiterated Bangladesh's peace-centric foreign policy, but highlighted the need to be prepared to defend the country while addressing a winter presidential parade at the Bangladesh Naval Academy in Chattogram on Thursday.
"Our foreign policy as set out by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is very clear - friendship to all and malice to none. We will not fight anyone. We will continue to build friendly relations."
"However, we are an independent country. We must make all kinds of preparation to protect our independence and sovereignty.''
The prime minister emphasised her government's aim of building a well-equipped and technologically-sound military to stave off any foreign threats.
Addressing the new officers from the navy's Midshipmen 2020 Alpha Batch and Direct Entry Officer 2022 Bravo Batch, Hasina identified integrity, leadership and self-sacrifice as key traits to serve the nation. "You must always be ready to protect the sovereignty of the country and face any natural disaster shoulder to shoulder with members of the army and Air Force. A sense of discipline, devotion to duty and patriotism should guide you in fulfilling your responsibilities towards the country."
The premier once again outlined her administration's plans to set Bangladesh on course to becoming a developed nation by 2041. "By 2041, the people of Bangladesh will be technologically literate. Our economy, the implementation of any plan -- everything will be digitalised. Bangladesh will become a smart, developed nation. That's what the Father of of the Nation wanted -- a hunger and poverty-free, developed and prosperous Bangladesh."