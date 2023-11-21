RAB says four detainees with Jubo Dal links were ‘paid’ to torch bus

The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested four detainees linked to the Jubo Dal on charges of setting a bus on fire in the Kalshi area of Mirpur. The elite force says that they were committing arson and vandalism for money at the instruction of the BNP affiliate’s leaders.

Commander Khandaker Al Moin, director of RAB's Law and Media wing, said on Tuesday that after torching the vehicles, they divided up the payout among their groups. They also took videos of the arson attacks and sent them to local Jubo Dal leaders, he said.

The four arrestees are Al Mohammad Chan, 27, Md Sagar, 25, Md Al Amin Rubel, 29, and Md Khorshed Alam, 34.

They were arrested in the Mirpur area, Al Moin said at a briefing at the RAB Media Centre on Tuesday.