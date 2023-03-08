Police quiz owners for details of Siddique Bazar building after devastating blast

Police are questioning the owners of the building at Siddique Bazar in Old Dhaka, where a devastating explosion killed at least 19 people and injured more than 100 others.

The law enforcers are looking for details of the structure, including registration, number of tenants, septic tank, and permission to rent out the basement, said KH Mahid Uddin, an additional commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

They were not yet arrested, Mahid said on Wednesday.