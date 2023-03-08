Police quiz owners for details of Siddique Bazar building after devastating blast

Police are questioning the owners of the building at Siddique Bazar in Old Dhaka, where a devastating explosion killed at least 19 people and injured more than 100 others.
The law enforcers are looking for details of the structure, including registration, number of tenants, septic tank, and permission to rent out the basement, said KH Mahid Uddin, an additional commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.
They were not yet arrested, Mahid said on Wednesday.
A massive explosion ripped through the seven-storey building on North South Road late on Tuesday afternoon. In addition to the owners and employees at different stores inside the building, pedestrians and vehicles were also caught in the blast.
Locals said three brothers own the building after the death of their father, the original owner who constructed it around four decades ago.
One of the sons, Mashiur Rahman, lives abroad. The other two, Wahidur Rahman and Matiur Rahman, looked after the building and were currently being questioned.
Police also interrogated others, including tenants.
Md Zafar Hossain, a deputy commissioner of DMP, said reports from the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha, the capital development authority, Fire Service and Civil Defence and other agencies would clarify the need to take legal action against the owners.
“If their reports state that the building had issues and the owners were at fault, we will take action against them. In that case, the charges over unnatural death will change.”
Police would consider any complaints by individuals harmed in the incident, he added.