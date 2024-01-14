Secretariat abuzz as new ministers arrive for the first day of work

Dense fog blanketed Dhaka on a chilly Sunday morning, but the Secretariat was abuzz as the newly appointed ministers entered their offices for the first day of their terms.

Minister of Road Transport and Bridges Obaidul Quader, Minister of Forest, Environment and Climate Change Saber Hossain Chowdhury, Minister of Finance Abul Hassan Mahmud Ali, Minister of Health Dr Samanta Lal Sen, Minister of Agriculture Abdus Shahid, Minister of Youth and Sports Nazmul Hasan, Minister of State for Post, Telecommunication and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak, Minister of State for Information Mohammad Ali Arafat, Minister of State for Commerce Ahsanul Islam Titu were among the cabinet members in attendance.

The office personnel welcomed the new ministers and state ministers with flowers.

Road Transport Minister Obaidul Quader has been in charge of the same ministry since December 2011. The prime minister has again bestowed the same responsibility on him this time.