Lu didn’t indicate a time frame for lifting sanctions on RAB, says US embassy

US Assistant Secretary Donald Lu praised the Bangladesh government for the reduction in allegations of extrajudicial killings, but indicated no time frame for the removal of sanctions on the Rapid Action Battalion, the American embassy in Dhaka says.

Jeff Ridenour, a spokesman for the mission, said on Tuesday Lu also praised the government for the “dramatic” reduction in the number of allegations of enforced disappearance in 2022.

Lu, the US assistant secretary of state for South and Central Asia, held meetings with government officials and members of the civil society during his two-day visit that ended on Sunday.