Police find 5-year-old Alina’s severed head wrapped in a packet

Police have found the severed head of Alina Islam Ayat, a five-year-old girl who was killed after being abducted for ransom in Chattogram.

It was wrapped in a packet found near the Akbar Ali pier in the port city on Thursday, said PBI Inspector Ilias Khan. The law enforcers recovered Alina’s severed legs nearby on Wednesday.

Alina was the daughter of Noyarhat resident Sohel Rana. Abir Ali, 20, who allegedly cut the victim's body into six pieces and threw them into the sea after strangling her, had been living with the family as a tenant in Sohel’s house.