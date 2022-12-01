    বাংলা

    Police find 5-year-old Alina’s severed head wrapped in a packet

    The five-year-old child was killed after being abducted for ransom in Chattogram

    Chattogram Bureaubdnews24.com
    Published : 1 Dec 2022, 07:28 AM
    Updated : 1 Dec 2022, 07:28 AM

    Police have found the severed head of Alina Islam Ayat, a five-year-old girl who was killed after being abducted for ransom in Chattogram.

    It was wrapped in a packet found near the Akbar Ali pier in the port city on Thursday, said PBI Inspector Ilias Khan. The law enforcers recovered Alina’s severed legs nearby on Wednesday.

    Alina was the daughter of Noyarhat resident Sohel Rana. Abir Ali, 20, who allegedly cut the victim's body into six pieces and threw them into the sea after strangling her, had been living with the family as a tenant in Sohel’s house.

    Alina went missing on Nov 14 after she left home to study Arabic at a local mosque. The family filed a general diary with EPZ police and requested the PBI to find her.

    The PBI detained Abir for questioning after CCTV camera footage showed he took the child into his home but Alina was never seen coming out.

    During the interrogation, Abir admitted his role in the murder and said he cut Alina’s body into six pieces and disposed of them in packets at different places. Her head and legs were dumped in the water body near the sluice gate area and the other parts of the body were thrown into the sea, the PBI officer said citing the suspect.

    Abir decided to kill Alina as it became difficult to detain her. He had found a SIM card on the street and planned to use it to demand a ransom from the child's family, but he could not contact them as the SIM card was out of service, the PBI had previously said after the suspect’s arrest.

    Police found Alina’s shoes and a kitchen knife used in the murder after conducting raids at different places taking the suspect with them. The victim’s father started a murder case with EPZ police afterwards.

    The PBI got two days to grill Abir on Saturday and raided different places, taking the suspect with them. The investigation wing of the police took Abir in for questioning in their custody for seven days again on Monday. His parents and sister were arrested on that day as well and taken into police custody for three days.

    RELATED STORIES
    High Court upholds bail for bdnews24.com’s Toufique Khalidi in ACC case
    HC upholds bail for Toufique Khalidi
    The bdnews24.com editor-in-chief is facing a case from the Anti-Corruption Commission, in which he denies any wrongdoing
    Brother says Maxon, a criminal wanted by Bangladesh, is murdered in India
    Brother says wanted criminal Maxon is murdered in India
    Police said Maxon fled Bangladesh after being freed on bail in 2017
    PSC says 2,309 will be recruited through 45th BCS tests
    2,309 to be hired for 45th BCS
    The preliminary tests will likely be held in March 2023
    Eighth policeman suspended in Dhaka over escape of death-row militants
    Eighth policeman suspended over militants’ escape
    Constable Mahmud was responsible for dividing the duty among his colleagues at the court on the day of the incident

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher