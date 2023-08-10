Construction of new bus terminal to replace Sayedabad begins in Kanchpur

Construction of a new inter-district bus terminal in Dhaka city to replace an existing one in Sayedabad is under way as part of efforts to bring order to the public transport sector and ease the capital’s traffic congestion.

About 11,000 buses of 16 districts are operated from the Sayedabad terminal.

Officials anticipate the traffic congestion in Dhaka will decrease by 30 percent once the terminal is relocated to Kanchpur.

The bus terminal will initially be built on a nearly four-acre piece of land at a cost of Tk 280 million.