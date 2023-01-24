    বাংলা

    Man stabbed to death during clash at Jatrabari storehouse

    Two others, who collected fees and tolls from traders at the warehouse, were injured in the incident

    A man has been stabbed to death during a clash between two groups at a raw material warehouse in Dhaka’s South Jatrabari.

    The dead man, 26-year-old Imran, worked as a 'lineman' at the warehouse, according to Jatrabari Police Station chief Mofizul Alam.

    Shahadat, 20, and Siddique, 25, who were also linemen, were injured in the clash, Mofizul Alam said. Linemen are responsible for collecting fees and tolls from Indian traders for using the warehouse, he added.

    After the clash, the victims were rushed to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital where the doctor on-duty declared Imran dead on arrival.

    Those who brought the three men to the hospital told police that a group at the storehouse had started the fight.

