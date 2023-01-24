Man stabbed to death during clash at Jatrabari storehouse

A man has been stabbed to death during a clash between two groups at a raw material warehouse in Dhaka’s South Jatrabari.

The dead man, 26-year-old Imran, worked as a 'lineman' at the warehouse, according to Jatrabari Police Station chief Mofizul Alam.

Shahadat, 20, and Siddique, 25, who were also linemen, were injured in the clash, Mofizul Alam said. Linemen are responsible for collecting fees and tolls from Indian traders for using the warehouse, he added.