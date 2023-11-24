Three injured after bus catches fire on Dhaka-Mawa expressway

Three people suffered injuries when a passenger bus caught fire at a toll plaza on the Dhaka-Mawa expressway in Keraniganj.

The incident, which occurred on Friday afternoon, resulted in damage to both the bus and the toll plaza, according to Badal Mia, the head of Sirajdikhan fire service.

The Islam Paribahan bus was en route to Patuakhali's Kuakata when it suddenly ignited upon reaching the Dhaleswari toll plaza, according to witnesses.