    Three injured after bus catches fire on Dhaka-Mawa expressway

    The fire service suspects that a mechanical issue may have been the cause of the fire

    Three people suffered injuries when a passenger bus caught fire at a toll plaza on the Dhaka-Mawa expressway in Keraniganj.

    The incident, which occurred on Friday afternoon, resulted in damage to both the bus and the toll plaza, according to Badal Mia, the head of Sirajdikhan fire service.

    The Islam Paribahan bus was en route to Patuakhali's Kuakata when it suddenly ignited upon reaching the Dhaleswari toll plaza, according to witnesses.

    Although three passengers suffered burns, the rest were able to evacuate the bus safely.

    The identities of the injured passengers could not be known immediately. One of them was taken to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burns and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka.

    A firefighting unit from Sirajdikhan later extinguished the fire within half an hour, according to Badal. The official suspects that a mechanical issue may have been the cause of the fire.

