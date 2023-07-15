    বাংলা

    Awami League holds talks with EU delegation over Bangladesh vote

    The EU delegation met with the BNP and the Jatiya Party on Saturday before sitting down with the ruling party

    Published : 15 July 2023, 07:46 AM
    Updated : 15 July 2023, 07:46 AM

    The European Union's Election Exploratory Mission has sat down with the ruling Awami League to assess the overall political landscape in the lead-up to the next general election in Bangladesh.

    A nine-strong delegation of the Awami League, led by the party's General Secretary Obaidul Quader, met with EU representatives at the Sheraton Dhaka hotel in Banani on Saturday.

    The six-member EU delegation also met with the BNP and the Jatiya Party earlier in the day.

    Casting doubt on the prospects of a fair election, the BNP told the EU panel that it would not participate in the election if it was held under the Awami League government.

    However, the BNP’s calls for a neutral election-time government have been roundly rejected by the Awami League. Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, reiterated that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina would remain in office during the elections.

