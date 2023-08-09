Bangladesh’s unwillingness to publish draft of controversial laws called into question

The Bangladeshi law that drew the most domestic and international scrutiny in the past few years is the Digital Security Act, yet the government did not publish a draft text of its amendment, through which it is being transformed into the Cyber Security Act.

After the Awami League came to power with the promise to carry out a digital revolution, the government ministries and departments have been publishing draft laws, policies and guidelines on their websites before passage by parliament.

Although the government is not legally bound to publish the drafts, the aim to post them on websites was to get citizen opinions and expert views, as well as to ensure transparency.

That was, however, not the case in the amendment of the Digital Security Act.

Before the Cyber Security Act, the government did not publish the draft of the law to form the Election Commission, which was also discussed much in the country’s politics.

Iftekharuzzaman, executive director of Transparency International, Bangladesh, said the Awami League government launched a “positive practice” by starting to publish the drafts, but it would not be a good move to hold the publications back.