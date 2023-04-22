Youth detained with ties to Bogura teacher murder

Police have detained a youth on charges of stabbing a retired college teacher to death in front of a police station in Bogura.
The incident occurred around Saturday midnight, according to Sharafat Islam, additional superintendent of district police.
Rezaul Karim Panna, the victim, was a teacher of political science at Bogura Government Azizul Haque College.
As many as three persons, including two members of the police force, were also wounded in the incident.
The detainee Mendi Khairul was a resident of Bogura’s Phulbari area.
“The youth stabbed Panna at the police station intersection. A pedestrian and two members of the police suffered injuries when they tried to stop him,” Sharafat said.
The victims were rescued and sent to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital where the teacher later died.
In an interrogation, Mendi said he stabbed the teacher over a land dispute.