Two more Rohingya children die, taking death toll from Bhasan Char fire to three

The death toll from a cylinder gas fire at the Ashrayan housing project for refugees on Bhasan Char island in Noakhali has increased to three.
Two more of the children burnt in the fire died in Chattogram Medical College Hospital on Monday.
They have been identified as Mobashshera, 3, and Ruby Alam, 5. Mobashshera, whose full name could not be obtained, passed away in the morning while Ruby in the afternoon.
Dr Rafiquddin Ahmed, head of the hospital’s burn unit, said Mobashshera had 60 percent of her body surface area burnt, while Ruby had 45 percent burns, but both damaged their respiratory tracts.
As many as five children, two women and two men were injured in the fire that started when a resident opened a gas cylinder before returning it for a refill on Sunday.
One of the children, 3-year-old Rasel died immediately after he was taken to the Chattogram hospital.
The survivors receiving treatment at the Chattogram hospital are Amena Khatun, 26, Jubaida, 25, Md Sohel, 5, and Rushmina, 3
All of them, except Amena, suffered burns in their respiratory tract. The children had 45-60 percent of their bodies burnt.
The victims admitted to the Noakhali General Hospital are adult males – Shafi Alam and Bashir Ulla.