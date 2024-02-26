Two more Rohingya children die, taking death toll from Bhasan Char fire to three

As many as five children, two women and two men were injured in the fire that started when a resident opened a gas cylinder before returning it for a refill on Sunday.



One of the children, 3-year-old Rasel died immediately after he was taken to the Chattogram hospital.



The survivors receiving treatment at the Chattogram hospital are Amena Khatun, 26, Jubaida, 25, Md Sohel, 5, and Rushmina, 3



All of them, except Amena, suffered burns in their respiratory tract. The children had 45-60 percent of their bodies burnt.



The victims admitted to the Noakhali General Hospital are adult males – Shafi Alam and Bashir Ulla.