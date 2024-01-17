EU Ambassador Whiteley sees step change in Bangladesh ties for ‘modern partnership’

European Union Ambassador Charles Whiteley has said their ties with Bangladesh will see a step change in the next five years of the new government under a ‘new generation’ agreement.
Negotiations will start soon on the agreement which is much more political in nature than the one signed in 2001, Whiteley said after a meeting with Hasan Mahmud, the foreign minister of Sheikh Hasina’s new cabinet, in Dhaka on Wednesday.
He said the EU now has only one such ‘very wide ranging new generation agreement’ in South Asia, covering all different policy areas of collaboration.
“I think in the next five years we would be really seeing a step change in our relationship that will be driven by the new partnership and cooperation agreement,” he said.
The previous agreement mainly premised on the development cooperation, which is still a part of what the EU does in Bangladesh, Whitely said.
But in the coming years, the EU wants more engagement with Bangladesh, beyond bilateral issues, according to him.
“We had our first political dialogue a year ago and that covers international affairs as well . And it’s important we have that mature discussion on the respective foreign policy not just about what’s important in our immediate bilateral relations, but what’s happening in the wider world and how Bangladesh and the EU can influence things of shared priorities.
“Of course that includes the Middle East and of course includes the Ukraine conflict.”
Asked if the EU is forgetting its criticism of the government for the BNP’s boycott of the recent general election and political violences, Whiteley said: “Of course not. We still have our election expert mission in town, as you know they haven’t left yet. They will be making a report that will be made public thanks to the agreement with the government.”
“It’s not a question of that, it’s a question of making sure we put our relations on the right path in the years to come. Of course we will work on the recommendations of that report which we did with our last expert mission
“So that’s what relationships are all about, working together on shared concerns.”
About the meeting with Mahmud, Whiteley said: “It’s very good to welcome a foreign minister who knows Europe very well. Of course he has a very strong connection with Belgium which is the headquarters of the EU. He studied there and knows Europe well and how Europe functions.”
They talked about the more broad global situation, including the Hamas-Israel war in the Middle East, the Ukraine conflict and the Rohingya crisis.
“This is a very much forward looking discussion about how now we build the bricks of a modern relationship with Bangladesh and that of course involves foreign policy issues.”
Among other priorities of the EU in Bangladesh is renewable energy - the Global Gateway flagship project the EU discussed with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Brussels last October,” Whiteley said.
“Bangladesh is one of the few flagship countries for the Global Gateway around the world. This is where we will make a test case of our cooperation through helping Bangladesh reach its goal of generating energy from renewable sources.”