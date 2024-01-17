EU Ambassador Whiteley sees step change in Bangladesh ties for ‘modern partnership’

European Union Ambassador Charles Whiteley has said their ties with Bangladesh will see a step change in the next five years of the new government under a ‘new generation’ agreement.

Negotiations will start soon on the agreement which is much more political in nature than the one signed in 2001, Whiteley said after a meeting with Hasan Mahmud, the foreign minister of Sheikh Hasina’s new cabinet, in Dhaka on Wednesday.

He said the EU now has only one such ‘very wide ranging new generation agreement’ in South Asia, covering all different policy areas of collaboration.

“I think in the next five years we would be really seeing a step change in our relationship that will be driven by the new partnership and cooperation agreement,” he said.

The previous agreement mainly premised on the development cooperation, which is still a part of what the EU does in Bangladesh, Whitely said.