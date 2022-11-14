    বাংলা

    Two sentenced to death over lawyer's murder in Rangpur

    Ratan Mia, 32, and Saiful Islam, 26 were convicted of killing lawyer Asadul Haque in 2020

    Rangpur Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 14 Nov 2022, 09:37 AM
    Updated : 14 Nov 2022, 09:37 AM

    A Rangpur court has handed down the death penalty to two people for the murder of a lawyer in 2020.

    Additional District and Sessions Judge Hasan Mahmudul Islam delivered the verdict on Monday in the presence of the convicts, according to prosecutor Abdul Malek.

    The judge also jailed another suspect for life while imposing a Tk 50,000 fine on each of the convicts.

    The capital punishment recipients are Ratan Mia, 32, and Saiful Islam, 26. Meanwhile, Ratan's mother Morsheda Begum will serve a life sentence.

    According to the case dossier, Asadul, who was living alone in Dharmadas Baro Awlia, caught Ratan Mia stealing from his home in June 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. One of Ratan's accomplices ran away from the scene.

    Ratan later stabbed Asadul and was caught while fleeing by locals, who beat him up before handing him over to the police.

    After the incident, Asadul’s daughter filed a murder case against Ratan and Saiful. Morsheda was later added to the chargesheet.

    RELATED STORIES
    Fardin Noor Parash
    Media reports hampering Fardin murder probe: father
    Kazi Noor Uddin refutes reports suggesting that the BUET student was addicted to Phensedyl as he called on law enforcement to do its job diligently
    Police probing if agribusinessman Duranta Biplob’s death was murder or accident
    Police probing if Duranta Biplob was murdered 
    His body was found floating on the Buriganga river, which he used to cross by boat
    Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov due in Dhaka on maiden Bangladesh visit
    Russia FM Lavrov due in Dhaka
    Ministers from over a dozen other countries will attend the 22nd IORA conference on Nov 24
    Sajeeb Wazed testifies in Dhaka court about plot to abduct and murder him
    Sajeeb Wazed testifies in court about plot to murder him
    Five people, including journalist Shafik Rehman, face charges of conspiring to abduct and murder the prime minister's son

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher