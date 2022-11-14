Two sentenced to death over lawyer's murder in Rangpur

A Rangpur court has handed down the death penalty to two people for the murder of a lawyer in 2020.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Hasan Mahmudul Islam delivered the verdict on Monday in the presence of the convicts, according to prosecutor Abdul Malek.

The judge also jailed another suspect for life while imposing a Tk 50,000 fine on each of the convicts.

The capital punishment recipients are Ratan Mia, 32, and Saiful Islam, 26. Meanwhile, Ratan's mother Morsheda Begum will serve a life sentence.