Two sentenced to death over lawyer's murder in Rangpur

A Rangpur court has handed down the death penalty to two people for the murder of a lawyer in 2020.
Additional District and Sessions Judge Hasan Mahmudul Islam delivered the verdict on Monday in the presence of the convicts, according to prosecutor Abdul Malek.
The judge also jailed another suspect for life while imposing a Tk 50,000 fine on each of the convicts.
The capital punishment recipients are Ratan Mia, 32, and Saiful Islam, 26. Meanwhile, Ratan's mother Morsheda Begum will serve a life sentence.
According to the case dossier, Asadul, who was living alone in Dharmadas Baro Awlia, caught Ratan Mia stealing from his home in June 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. One of Ratan's accomplices ran away from the scene.
Ratan later stabbed Asadul and was caught while fleeing by locals, who beat him up before handing him over to the police.
After the incident, Asadul’s daughter filed a murder case against Ratan and Saiful. Morsheda was later added to the chargesheet.