Bangladesh to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Saturday

Ramadan, the Muslim holy month of fasting, will have 29 days there
Muslims in Bangladesh will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Saturday as the crescent moon for the month of Shawwal has been sighted.
State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan made the announcement after a meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee on Friday evening.
This year Ramadan will have 29 days.
People are leaving Dhaka to celebrate the occasion in their hometowns and villages with the Eid holiday extended by one day.
Dozens of villages in Chandpur always observe Eid in keeping with Saudi Arabia, where the occasion started on Friday.