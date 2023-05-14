People rushing to Teknaf shelters as Cyclone Mocha’s nears

Rain has grown heavier and winds stronger as Cyclone Mocha nears the coast in Cox’s Bazar’s Teknaf. People were still rushing to shelters on Sunday morning to seek refuge from the storm.
The Teknaf administration had initially readied 64 cyclone shelters for the storm, but later increased the amount to 117 in light of the storm’s severity.
People began streaming to the shelters from Saturday evening and stayed overnight at the location. In the morning, several people went to check up on their houses because they felt the effects of the storm were limited.
But more people began coming to the shelter again around 9 am when the rain and wind gathered strength, said volunteers from the Cyclone Preparedness Programme.
“The effects of Cyclone Mocha’s progress has been felt on St Martin’s Island and the Teknaf coastal area since 9 am,” said Abdur Rahman, an assistant meteorologist at the Cox’s Bazar regional Met Office.
People were braving the rain to reach the Jaliapara Government Primary School on Shah Porir Dip, the Uttarpara Government Primary School on Shah Porir Dip, the Hariakhali Government Primary School in Teknaf, and the Baharchara Cyclone Shelter Centre in Sabrang around 10 am on foot and easybikes. They were carrying small bags.
Many brought their farm animals with them and kept them in the clear areas near the centre.
Monir Ullah, the CPP team leader at the Jaliapara Government Primary School shelter said: “The people who came last night stayed at the centres overnight. There was little impact from the storm last night aside from some light rain, so people headed home in the morning. Many ate there and then returned. Others are arriving now.”
The sea level has risen as the day has gone on, locals say. Fewer people and vehicles are on the streets.