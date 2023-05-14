    বাংলা

    People rushing to Teknaf shelters as Cyclone Mocha’s nears

    The Teknaf administration has raised the number of shelters for the storm to 117 in light of its severity

    Cox’s Bazar Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 14 May 2023, 07:21 AM
    Updated : 14 May 2023, 07:21 AM

    Rain has grown heavier and winds stronger as Cyclone Mocha nears the coast in Cox’s Bazar’s Teknaf. People were still rushing to shelters on Sunday morning to seek refuge from the storm.

    The Teknaf administration had initially readied 64 cyclone shelters for the storm, but later increased the amount to 117 in light of the storm’s severity.

    People began streaming to the shelters from Saturday evening and stayed overnight at the location. In the morning, several people went to check up on their houses because they felt the effects of the storm were limited.

    But more people began coming to the shelter again around 9 am when the rain and wind gathered strength, said volunteers from the Cyclone Preparedness Programme.

    “The effects of Cyclone Mocha’s progress has been felt on St Martin’s Island and the Teknaf coastal area since 9 am,” said Abdur Rahman, an assistant meteorologist at the Cox’s Bazar regional Met Office.

    People were braving the rain to reach the Jaliapara Government Primary School on Shah Porir Dip, the Uttarpara Government Primary School on Shah Porir Dip, the Hariakhali Government Primary School in Teknaf, and the Baharchara Cyclone Shelter Centre in Sabrang around 10 am on foot and easybikes. They were carrying small bags.

    Many brought their farm animals with them and kept them in the clear areas near the centre.

    Monir Ullah, the CPP team leader at the Jaliapara Government Primary School shelter said: “The people who came last night stayed at the centres overnight. There was little impact from the storm last night aside from some light rain, so people headed home in the morning. Many ate there and then returned. Others are arriving now.”

    The sea level has risen as the day has gone on, locals say. Fewer people and vehicles are on the streets.

    RELATED STORIES
    Residents begin to leave Saint Martin’s Island as Cyclone Mocha looms
    Residents leaving St Martin’s Island as cyclone looms
    More than 200 families moved to Teknaf from Saint Martin’s Island on Thursday and Friday
    As Cyclone Mocha takes aim at Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh preparing to protect Rohingya refugees
    Bangladesh preparing to save Rohingya from storm
    Rohingya shelters made of bamboo, and tin and polythene sheets are on the potential path of the cyclone gaining strength over the Bay of Bengal
    A drone view shows fishermen portaging their boats to safer ground due to Cyclone Mocha, in Teknaf Marine Drive, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh May 12, 2023, in this screengrab obtained from a handout video.
    Cyclone heads to Bangladesh, Myanmar coasts
    The cyclone is likely to intensify further and make landfall on Sunday between Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh and Myanmar
    St Martin’s experiences heavy rain, strong gusts as Mocha approaches
    Mocha brings heavy rain, strong winds to St Martin’s
    The wind is blowing at a maximum speed of 50 to 55 kph on St Martin’s, says a meteorologist

    Opinion

    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk
    Angels in disguise
    Tasneem Hossain
    The chaos Dr Imtiaz's book has caused
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury