What classmates, family say about slain BUET student Fardin

Several media reports have linked the murder of Fardin Noor Parash to drugs or militancy, but people close to the BUET student say the reports are wrong

Classmates and family members of Fardin said he was polite, and busy in debating and private tuition alongside his study.

They never saw Fardin smoke, let alone take drugs. He supported freedom of speech, so the question of his involvement in extremism does not arise, said people who knew him well.

Sazzad Hossain, who studied with Fardin in school, wrote in a Facebook post it would have been natural had Fardin been arrogant as he was a student of the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, a top destination for youths in Bangladesh. But he was very polite. “He was a good listener and spoke very little.”