    বাংলা

    What classmates, family say about slain BUET student Fardin

    Several media outlets have linked his murder to drugs or militancy, but people close to him say the reports are wrong

    Dhaka University CorrespondentNarayanganj Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 11 Nov 2022, 05:19 PM
    Updated : 11 Nov 2022, 05:19 PM

    Several media reports have linked the murder of Fardin Noor Parash to drugs or militancy, but people close to the BUET student say the reports are wrong 

    Classmates and family members of Fardin said he was polite, and busy in debating and private tuition alongside his study. 

    They never saw Fardin smoke, let alone take drugs. He supported freedom of speech, so the question of his involvement in extremism does not arise, said people who knew him well. 

    Sazzad Hossain, who studied with Fardin in school, wrote in a Facebook post it would have been natural had Fardin been arrogant as he was a student of the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, a top destination for youths in Bangladesh. But he was very polite. “He was a good listener and spoke very little.”

    “He wasn’t involved in any kind of activism. His tasks included debating, private tuition, study, playing games on laptop and food. I knew nothing about his romantic relationship with any woman.” 

    Fardin believed in freedom of speech. “But yet some media outlets suspect he was a fundamentalist.” 

    Several of his classmates said Fardin felt annoyed by cigarette smoke. “The news reports linking him to drugs and a romantic relationship with a woman are false,” said one of them. 

    The classmate said Fardin always followed logic. “He did not have involvement with any extremist group.” 

    Fardin, 24, went missing after leaving his home in Dhaka’s Demra on Nov 4. Police arrested Amatullah Bushra, a friend of Fardin, after his body was found in the Shitalakkhya river in Narayanganj on Nov 7.  

    His father Kazi Nuruddin said the media reports that claimed Fardin travlled to Chonpara in Narayanganj to take drugs a day before his exam were “unbelievable”.

    “My son was a non-smoker. And now he is being described as a drug abuser.” 

    He pointed out that Fardin’s mobile phone and purse were found on the body. “If he had any problems with drug dealers over money, they could have taken these.” 

    Nuruddin burst into tears as he described the wounds on Fardin’s body. The slain BUET student had marks on his head and chest. 

    “My son was supposed to represent Bangladesh in an international debate competition in Madrid. Now he has been killed. He was hit in the head repeatedly.” 

    “His win in the competition could become a national celebration, now his murder has become a national issue,” he said, demanding exemplary punishment of the killers.

    RELATED STORIES
    Lighterage vessel workers call off strike in Chattogram
    Lighterage vessel workers call off strike
    The workers halted delivery and transportation of goods at the Chattogram port’s outer anchorage for a series of demands
    Travellers suffer as Madaripur-Faridpur bus services are halted ahead of BNP rally
    Madaripur bus services halted ahead of BNP rally
    Buses will remain parked throughout the weekend, much to the dismay of people in Madaripur who are bearing increased costs to get to Faridpur
    Two dead as picnic bus overturns in Chattogram
    Two die in Chattogram picnic bus crash
    Several others were injured when the bus veered out of control and overturned on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway
    Is it possible to recount every vote in EVM? If so, then how?
    Is it possible to recount every vote in EVM?
    A member of the EVM expert team says a recount of votes cast through EVMs is ‘unnecessary and complex’

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher