What classmates, family say about slain BUET student Fardin

Several media reports have linked the murder of Fardin Noor Parash to drugs or militancy, but people close to the BUET student say the reports are wrong
Classmates and family members of Fardin said he was polite, and busy in debating and private tuition alongside his study.
They never saw Fardin smoke, let alone take drugs. He supported freedom of speech, so the question of his involvement in extremism does not arise, said people who knew him well.
Sazzad Hossain, who studied with Fardin in school, wrote in a Facebook post it would have been natural had Fardin been arrogant as he was a student of the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, a top destination for youths in Bangladesh. But he was very polite. “He was a good listener and spoke very little.”
“He wasn’t involved in any kind of activism. His tasks included debating, private tuition, study, playing games on laptop and food. I knew nothing about his romantic relationship with any woman.”
Fardin believed in freedom of speech. “But yet some media outlets suspect he was a fundamentalist.”
Several of his classmates said Fardin felt annoyed by cigarette smoke. “The news reports linking him to drugs and a romantic relationship with a woman are false,” said one of them.
The classmate said Fardin always followed logic. “He did not have involvement with any extremist group.”
Fardin, 24, went missing after leaving his home in Dhaka’s Demra on Nov 4. Police arrested Amatullah Bushra, a friend of Fardin, after his body was found in the Shitalakkhya river in Narayanganj on Nov 7.
His father Kazi Nuruddin said the media reports that claimed Fardin travlled to Chonpara in Narayanganj to take drugs a day before his exam were “unbelievable”.
“My son was a non-smoker. And now he is being described as a drug abuser.”
He pointed out that Fardin’s mobile phone and purse were found on the body. “If he had any problems with drug dealers over money, they could have taken these.”
Nuruddin burst into tears as he described the wounds on Fardin’s body. The slain BUET student had marks on his head and chest.
“My son was supposed to represent Bangladesh in an international debate competition in Madrid. Now he has been killed. He was hit in the head repeatedly.”
“His win in the competition could become a national celebration, now his murder has become a national issue,” he said, demanding exemplary punishment of the killers.