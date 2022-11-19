Motorcycle vlogger assaulted in Dhaka by drug peddlers

A motorcycle vlogger has been attacked by drug peddlers while filming marijuana sales at a level-crossing near FDC in Dhaka.

Mahmudul Hasan, a vlogger and graphics designer, said he came under attack on Thursday evening. Mahmudul saw a young man selling marijuana stashed in a polythene bag when his motorcycle was stuck in a traffic jam in the area.

As he was talking to the young man, another drug peddler realised he had a camera on his helmet and it was on. The drug peddlers then attacked him.