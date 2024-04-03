Death toll in oil tanker fire rises to 4 as teen worker succumbs to burns

Teenage transport worker Sakib has succumbed to the burns he suffered in the oil tanker fire at Dhaka’s Savar, taking the death toll from the accident to four.

The 16-year-old died around 1:15pm on Wednesday at the Sheikh Hasina Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute in Dhaka.

Sakib had suffered burns on 100 percent of his body, said Md Tariqul Islam, resident surgeon at the institute.

Helal Howlader, the driver of the watermelon-carrying truck that Sakib was an assistant on, died from his injuries around 9:30pm on Tuesday. He had also suffered burns on 100 percent of his body.

The truck was headed from Barguna to Dhaka when it was caught in the oil tanker fire. All six of the people on the truck suffered burns. Three of them have now died.