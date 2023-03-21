Hasina calls for immediate global action to stop war in Ukraine

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina emphasised the urgent need for 'intensified global measures' to halt the ongoing war in Ukraine, highlighting the widespread suffering the conflict has caused worldwide.

Hasina outlined Bangladesh's commitment to finding peaceful solutions to conflicts during an interview with CNN which aired on Tuesday.

“If there is any conflict, it can be solved through dialogue. We [Bangladesh] never support any kind of invasion or any conflict," state news agency BSS quoted her as saying.

Hasina, however, believes no war can be one-sided as it needs the involvement of two sides and “each country has its own rights to live in their own territory (with freedom) and protect their own territory".