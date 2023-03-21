Hasina calls for immediate global action to stop war in Ukraine

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina emphasised the urgent need for 'intensified global measures' to halt the ongoing war in Ukraine, highlighting the widespread suffering the conflict has caused worldwide.
Hasina outlined Bangladesh's commitment to finding peaceful solutions to conflicts during an interview with CNN which aired on Tuesday.
“If there is any conflict, it can be solved through dialogue. We [Bangladesh] never support any kind of invasion or any conflict," state news agency BSS quoted her as saying.
Hasina, however, believes no war can be one-sided as it needs the involvement of two sides and “each country has its own rights to live in their own territory (with freedom) and protect their own territory".
"So, when we see any human rights violation or invasion, we definitely oppose it,'' she added.
The prime minister addressed several issues, including Bangladesh's relations with China and the Rohingya crisis, in the first instalment of the interview.
On Bangladesh's apparent 'growing ties' with China, Hasina said, "We're close to everybody -- China, the USA or India. Those who are supporting our development, we're with them."
She also underscored Bangladesh's foreign policy motto of 'friendship to all, malice to none'.
China is a development partner of Bangladesh, helping the country grow with its investments and support on construction projects, according to Hasina. "That's all. We're not dependent on anybody," she said.
Bangladesh gets most of its loans from institutions such as the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank, the prime minister noted.
"So, our Chinese loan is very low. It is not like Sri Lanka or any others."
She said her government always considers the returns and benefits of a development project for the people before taking it on.
Asked what Bangladesh needs from the international community to deal with the Rohingya crisis, Hasina said, "We have called upon the international community that they should pressure Myanmar to bring their citizens back to their country."
"Not only that, we also started a dialogue with Myanmar. Unfortunately, they are not responding properly," she said.
Reminded about the plight of millions of Bangladeshis who took shelter in neighbouring India during the Liberation War in 1971, the prime minister said Myanmar's forcibly displaced Rohingya were given refuge on humanitarian grounds.
With the country being overpopulated as it is, Hasina says the 1.2 million Rohingya are becoming a "big burden" for Bangladesh as it has to feed them alongside ensuring their basic rights.
CNN is set to air the second episode of Hasina's interview with Richard Quest later this evening.