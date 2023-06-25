UN officials laud Bangladesh's peacekeeping efforts in meeting with Hasina

Jean-Pierre Lacroix and Catherine Pollard, undersecretaries general of the United Nations, have praised Bangladesh for its contribution to the UN Peacekeeping Mission.
The UN officials sat down with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in a courtesy meeting on Sunday.
Issues ranging from the UN Peacekeeping Mission to climate change and the safety of women were discussed during the meeting, according to Ihsanul Karim, press secretary to the prime minster.
The UN Peacekeeping Mission has successfully completed its 75th anniversary, the UN officials said.
Bangladesh has been contributing to the peacekeeping mission with passion and professionalism for the past three decades, said Hasina.
The South Asian country is the top contributor of peacekeepers to the mission, she added. As many as 7,000 Bangladeshi men and women are working in nine peace missions across the world.
Pollard thanked the prime minister for contributing to the UN fund formed to prevent sexual violence.
Hasina underlined Bangladesh's commitment to ensuring the safety and participation of women in line with her administration's zero-tolerance policy against sexual violence.
While speaking to the officials, the premier said her government has been working to mitigate the negative impact of climate change with their own funding.