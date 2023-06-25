UN officials laud Bangladesh's peacekeeping efforts in meeting with Hasina

Jean-Pierre Lacroix and Catherine Pollard, undersecretaries general of the United Nations, have praised Bangladesh for its contribution to the UN Peacekeeping Mission.

The UN officials sat down with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in a courtesy meeting on Sunday.

Issues ranging from the UN Peacekeeping Mission to climate change and the safety of women were discussed during the meeting, according to Ihsanul Karim, press secretary to the prime minster.