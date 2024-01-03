Chattogram households struggle as gas shortage strikes again

The residential areas in several neighbourhoods of Chattogram, including Love Lane, Jamalkhan, Khulshi, and Nasirabad, have been experiencing a shortage of cooking gas for the last week as the LNG terminal is undergoing renovation.

Cooking stoves were not lit properly in Bohaddarhat, Hem Sen Lane, Kazir Dewri, Chawkbazar, Oxygen, Askar Dighir Paar, and South Khulshi.

Locals said they were not getting sufficient gas from morning to afternoon. In some places, there was no supply until 11 pm.

The gas supply was disrupted without any prior notice, causing difficulties for residents doing household chores, especially cooking.

“We receive gas from two LNG terminals and one of them is undergoing repair work. Hence, we fell short on supply,” said Aminur Rahman, general manager of Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Limited (KGDCL).