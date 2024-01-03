    বাংলা

    Chattogram households struggle as gas shortage strikes again

    According to the KGDCL, Chattogram requires an average of 325 million cubic feet of gas per day, while the current supply stands at 280 million cubic feet

    Chattogram Bureau
    Published : 3 Jan 2024, 10:55 AM
    Updated : 3 Jan 2024, 10:55 AM

    The residential areas in several neighbourhoods of Chattogram, including Love Lane, Jamalkhan, Khulshi, and Nasirabad, have been experiencing a shortage of cooking gas for the last week as the LNG terminal is undergoing renovation.

    Cooking stoves were not lit properly in Bohaddarhat, Hem Sen Lane, Kazir Dewri, Chawkbazar, Oxygen, Askar Dighir Paar, and South Khulshi.

    Locals said they were not getting sufficient gas from morning to afternoon. In some places, there was no supply until 11 pm.

    The gas supply was disrupted without any prior notice, causing difficulties for residents doing household chores, especially cooking.

    “We receive gas from two LNG terminals and one of them is undergoing repair work. Hence, we fell short on supply,” said Aminur Rahman, general manager of Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Limited (KGDCL).

    According to the KGDCL, Chattogram requires an average of 325 million cubic feet of gas for fertiliser factories, power plants, and households per day, while the current supply stands at 280 million cubic feet.

    The KGDCL official was hopeful that the regular gas supply would be restored in two to three days.

    Previously, there was a crisis in gas supply in October, said Sabikunnahar, a resident of Love Lane.

    “That crisis has resumed. We don’t get gas in our neighbourhood until the afternoon,” she said.

    Mitra Biswas, who lives in Cheragi Pahar, said their family was buying food from local restaurants for the last few days as there was no gas supply.

    “They just cease the gas supply without any announcement. We’ve come to accept this as our fate,” said Ferdous Ahmed, a resident of Nasirabad.

