Housing projects engulfing scenic Sylhet hillocks fuel environmental concerns

Sylhet City is nestled amidst small and large hillocks, known as Tila in Bangla. However, over the last three to four decades, numerous hillocks in the city have been cut and flattened, triggering concerns over destruction of biodiversity.

Six Upazilas of the district had 1,025 hillocks, according to a 1956 land survey. Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association, or BELA, said at least 100 of these hillocks have been partially or completely destroyed over time as residential areas and modern buildings now occupy these spaces by altering the land category.

The Department of Environment could not provide specific details about the total number of hillocks in Sylhet or their current status.

Mohammad Emran Hossain, a director at the DoE in Sylhet, said the land office has an estimate of the number of hillocks.

According to him, they conduct regular drives to stop Tila cutting as the Sylhet DoE follows a zero-tolerance policy to prevent the cutting of hillocks. “As soon as we receive complaints, we take immediate and necessary actions.”

Environmental activists allege that a significant number of hillocks have been unlawfully cut in the city and on its outskirts. They also point out the exploitation of legal loopholes.

According to section 6 (b) of the Bangladesh Environment Conservation Act, 1995, cutting or removing hills and hillocks owned or occupied by government, semi-government, or autonomous institutions is prohibited, unless it is for essential national interest with clearance from the department.

Mohammad Obaidur Rahman, the zonal settlement officer of Sylhet, said that during a survey in 2000, many privately owned hillocks in the Sylhet region had undergone changes, and some have been recorded as 'Tila Houses'.

Shah Shaheda Akter, the Sylhet divisional coordinator of BELA, said these hillocks were cut by altering their category.