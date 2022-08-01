Motorcyclist postpones protest against ‘manipulation at refuelling station to cheat customers’

A motorcyclist has postponed a protest at a refuelling station in Dhaka against the alleged manipulation of the pumps to cheat customers following a watchdog's assurance of action.

The protester, Md Ishtiak, said he left the station on Monday afternoon after a director of the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection, or DNCRP, called him and said they would look into the issue on Tuesday.

Ishtiak, who works at Eastern Bank, said he would decide whether to continue the demonstration after watching the action against the refuelling station.

He ordered octane worth Tk 500 at Sohrab Service Station in South Kalyanpur around 10am on Monday.

He was given a voucher for octane worth Tk 500, but alleged he had not been given the right amount of fuel. He asked the station workers to weigh the oil in his motorcycle’s tank, but they refused.

In protest against the station’s action, he started demonstrating outside of it, carrying a piece of paper with “I want the right amount of oil” written on it.

Tofayel Ahmed, chief of Darussalam Police Station, said he sent a team to the station. He said ishtiak left the refuelling station around 5pm after a DNCRP official talked to him.