    বাংলা

    Motorcyclist postpones protest against ‘manipulation at refuelling station to cheat customers’

    The protester alleges Sohrab Service Station in South Kalyanpur has doctored its pumps

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 1 August 2022, 01:59 PM
    Updated : 1 August 2022, 02:32 PM

    A motorcyclist has postponed a protest at a refuelling station in Dhaka against the alleged manipulation of the pumps to cheat customers following a watchdog's assurance of action.

    The protester, Md Ishtiak, said he left the station on Monday afternoon after a director of the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection, or DNCRP, called him and said they would look into the issue on Tuesday.

    Ishtiak, who works at Eastern Bank, said he would decide whether to continue the demonstration after watching the action against the refuelling station.

    He ordered octane worth Tk 500 at Sohrab Service Station in South Kalyanpur around 10am on Monday.

    He was given a voucher for octane worth Tk 500, but alleged he had not been given the right amount of fuel. He asked the station workers to weigh the oil in his motorcycle’s tank, but they refused.

    In protest against the station’s action, he started demonstrating outside of it, carrying a piece of paper with “I want the right amount of oil” written on it.

    Tofayel Ahmed, chief of Darussalam Police Station, said he sent a team to the station. He said ishtiak left the refuelling station around 5pm after a DNCRP official talked to him.

    “It appeared to me that they [the station] gave me oil worth Tk 300 after I ordered Tk 500 of fuel,” said Ishtiak.

    “When I asked them to give me the right amount of oil, they said it was a mistake and tried to give me my oil.”

    “But I think it wasn’t a mistake and they're cheating every customer. That’s why I decided to protest. The station authorities started apologising to me after police arrived.”

    He said he started to demonstrate instead of filing a complaint to draw everyone’s attention.

    Sohrab Service Station officials were unavailable on the phone for comment.

    AHM Shafiquzzaman, a director of the DNCRP, said he asked Ishtiak to file a written complaint. “We will take proper action after getting the complaint.”

    He urged all to file complaints if they face any such irregularities.

    RELATED STORIES
    Fuel crisis cuts electricity in Bangladesh, sparking energy debate
    Power cuts spark energy debate
    Since June, the country has seen a return of frequent power outages, or "load-shedding", as the government tries to keep down rising fuel costs.
    PM Hasina slams BNP's lantern procession against power cuts
    Hasina slams BNP's protest against power cuts
    The prime minister said the government is only working for the welfare of the people, as Bangabandhu has taught
    Bangladesh embarks on month of mourning with candlelight vigil
    Month of mourning starts with candlelight vigil
    August is synonymous with tragedy as the nation remembers the brutal assassination of Bangabandhu and most of his family
    Two more arrested for the murder of AL leader Tipu, bystander Prity
    Two more arrested for Tipu murder
    Several people have been arrested for the killings of the AL leader and bystander Prity in a Dhaka attack

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher