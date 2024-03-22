    বাংলা

    2 suffer burn wounds from gas cylinder fire in Narayanganj

    The victims were working in the kitchen when a cylinder gas leak led to a fire

    Narayanganj Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 22 March 2024, 09:47 AM
    Updated : 22 March 2024, 09:47 AM

    Two women have sustained burn injuries after a gas cylinder leak triggered a fire in Narayanganj’s Siddhirganj Upazila.

    The Narayanganj Fire Service and Civil Defence's Deputy Assistant Director Fakhar Uddin Ahammad told bdnews24.com that the fire broke out around 9:30pm on Thursday.

    The burn victims have been Irene, 30, and her neighbour Jannat, 28 - both identified with a single name.

    According to Irene’s husband Rubel - who also identified himself with a single name - his wife and Jannat were cooking in the kitchen when the gas from the leaking cylinder sparked a fire.

    Both Irene and Jannat were rushed to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery hospital for treatment.

    Dr Tariqul Islam, the resident surgeon of the hospital, told bdnews24.com: “Irene and Jannat sustained 2 percent and 10 percent burns on their body, respectively. We released them after they were given first aid.”

    According to Fakhar Uddin, a firefighting unit from Demra Fire Service was dispatched when they were notified of the incident.

