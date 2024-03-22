2 suffer burn wounds from gas cylinder fire in Narayanganj

According to Irene’s husband Rubel - who also identified himself with a single name - his wife and Jannat were cooking in the kitchen when the gas from the leaking cylinder sparked a fire.

Both Irene and Jannat were rushed to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery hospital for treatment.

Dr Tariqul Islam, the resident surgeon of the hospital, told bdnews24.com: “Irene and Jannat sustained 2 percent and 10 percent burns on their body, respectively. We released them after they were given first aid.”

According to Fakhar Uddin, a firefighting unit from Demra Fire Service was dispatched when they were notified of the incident.