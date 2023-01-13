Five of a family die in kitchen fire in Rangunia

At least five members of a family died after a fire spread from a stove in the kitchen of their house at Rangunia Upazila in Chattogram.

The incident occurred at around 2:15 am Friday in Uttar Paruya village in Rangunia, according to the Fire Service and Civil Defence.

The dead were identified as Khokon Bashak’s father Kangal Bashak, 70, mother Lokpriya Bashak, 60, wife Lucky Bashak, 32, and children Sourav Bashak, 12, and Sanoiti Bashak, 4.