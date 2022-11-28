Pass rate in SSC, equivalent exams falls to 87.44% from peak

The pass rate in the Secondary School Certificate and equivalent exams has fallen to 87.44 percent, from a record high of 93.58 percent last year.

Of the examinees, 269,602, or 15.46 percent of those who passed, achieved a GPA of 5.0.

Compared to last year, the pass rate has declined by 6.14 percentage points, but the number of GPA 5.0 recipients rose by 86,262 from 183,340.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was handed the overall summary and statistics for the 2022 exams by Education Minister Dipu Moni at the Prime Minister's Office on Monday.

Afterwards, the chairmen of the different education boards presented the premier with a more detailed breakdown of the results for their respective divisions.

Later in the day, the education minister presented highlights from the examination results at a media briefing at the International Mother Language Institute in Dhaka.