    বাংলা

    Madrasa teacher jailed for life over raping student

    Hasmat Ali, who worked for Alkasim Markazut Tahfiz Madrasa in Dakshinkhan’s Sardar Bari, raped the student in November 2019

    Court Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 19 Feb 2023, 12:41 PM
    Updated : 19 Feb 2023, 12:41 PM

    A Dhaka court has sentenced a madrasa teacher to life in prison on charges of raping a nine-year-old student.

    Judge Shamsunnahar of the Dhaka Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-5 on Sunday handed down the verdict.

    The convict, Hasmat Ali, will also have to pay a Tk 50,000 fine or serve another three months behind bars in case of failure to pay the sum.

    Hasmat was present during the sentencing and he along with his relatives broke down in tears after the verdict, said special state prosecutor Ali Asgar Swapan. Hasmat was later sent to jail.

    Hasmat, who worked for Alkasim Markazut Tahfiz Madrasa in Dakshinkhan’s Sardar Bari, raped the student in November 2019 and threatened the child not to let anybody know.

    However, the victim told his mother about the incident, prompting her to lodge a case with the police against the teacher in December that year.

    RELATED STORIES
    DMP commissioner doesn't see any militant threat to Mother Language Day events
    DMP chief doesn't see any militant threat to Mother Language Day events
    Police do not have any specific information about any attack ahead of Feb 21, Khandker Golam Faruq says
    Robbers stab 9 fishermen on trawler in Bay of Bengal, throw them into sea
    Robbers stab 9 fishermen on trawler in Bay of Bengal
    The robbers boarded the trawler FB Bhai Bhai and began stabbing and shooting the fishermen
    Hasina inaugurates Kalshi flyover, a step up in connectivity in Dhaka’s north
    Hasina inaugurates Kalshi flyover
    The prime minister is also scheduled to attend a rally at Kalshi Balur Math ground adjacent to the flyover
    Three hackers among five held over fake birth certificates
    5 held over fake birth certificates
    Nearly 800 fake birth certificates were issued from several wards in Chattogram between Jan 8 and 23

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher