Madrasa teacher jailed for life over raping student

Hasmat was present during the sentencing and he along with his relatives broke down in tears after the verdict, said special state prosecutor Ali Asgar Swapan. Hasmat was later sent to jail.

Hasmat, who worked for Alkasim Markazut Tahfiz Madrasa in Dakshinkhan’s Sardar Bari, raped the student in November 2019 and threatened the child not to let anybody know.

However, the victim told his mother about the incident, prompting her to lodge a case with the police against the teacher in December that year.