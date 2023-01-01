All BRTA fees can now be paid through Nagad

Customers can now pay all fees for the services provided by the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority through Nagad, a mobile financial service of the Bangladesh Postal Department.
Nagad recently signed an agreement with Computer Network Systems (CNS) Limited, a digital payment service provider of the BRTA, to facilitate online payments, it said in a statement.
It paves the way for payments of services such as motor vehicle registration, driving license, fitness certificate, tax token and route permit to be made digitally.
Customers will receive an e-receipt from the Nagad payment system as soon as they make a mobile transaction using the state-owned service. They can collect the original receipt from banks or BRTA-designated locations at their convenience by showing the token.
The opportunity to pay BRTA fees through Nagad will bring relief to customers as they would no longer have to wait in long queues, said Md Shafayet Alam, executive director of Nagad.
It will also bring Bangladesh a step closer to its aim of building a cashless society , he added.