Police temporarily withdraw one escort car for important ambassadors over staffing shortages

Police have pulled out one of the cars that escort the ambassadors and high commissioners when they are on the road due to “a lack of personnel”.

The move has been in effect since Sunday, said Md Faruk Hossain, the police spokesman.

“The cars of ambassadors from important countries, like the United States, United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, etc., have two protection cars trailing them. These are still there. But the one behind the protection cars has been withdrawn,” he said.