    Police temporarily withdraw one escort car for important ambassadors over staffing shortages

    The facility will be put back in place once police overcome a personnel 'crisis'

    Published : 15 May 2023, 03:39 PM
    Updated : 15 May 2023, 03:39 PM

    Police have pulled out one of the cars that escort the ambassadors and high commissioners when they are on the road due to “a lack of personnel”.

    The move has been in effect since Sunday, said Md Faruk Hossain, the police spokesman.

    “The cars of ambassadors from important countries, like the United States, United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, etc., have two protection cars trailing them. These are still there. But the one behind the protection cars has been withdrawn,” he said.

    The third car was an extra facility provided by the force, he said and added that this unit came into play if a member of the police fell ill or if the car had a breakdown.

    “It will be provided again once the personnel crisis is resolved. But if the envoys want, they can employ the Ansars in the meantime.”

    Mentioning that all other security measures were intact, he said the Dhaka Metropolitan Police formed the Diplomatic Securities Division led by a deputy commissioner keeping these diplomats in mind.

