Two friends were headed to DU to watch the World Cup. A speeding covered van ended their lives

A speeding covered van coming from Dhanmondi Road 32 rammed a rickshaw near the Russel Square intersection, killing the two on the spot around 12:30 am on Wednesday, said Inspector Md Zafar of Kalabagan Police. Two others have been critically injured in the accident.

The driver of the van and his helper fled after the crash, but the vehicle has been seized, the police official said.

Zakir and Jon worked at ‘Success Dental Lab’, he said, citing their families.