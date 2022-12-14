    বাংলা

    Two friends were headed to DU to watch the World Cup. A speeding covered van ended their lives

    Md Zakir Hossain, 35, and Jon Biswas, 37, lived together in Mohammadpur and worked as technicians at a dental lab

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 14 Dec 2022, 08:20 AM
    Updated : 14 Dec 2022, 08:20 AM

    Two men have died after their rickshaw was rammed by a covered van at the Russel Square intersection in Dhaka’s Kalabagan.

    Police identified the victims as Md Zakir Hossain, 35, and Jon Biswas, 37. The two were friends. They lived together in the Nobodoy Housing area of Mohammadpur and were technicians at a dental lab.

    A speeding covered van coming from Dhanmondi Road 32 rammed a rickshaw near the Russel Square intersection, killing the two on the spot around 12:30 am on Wednesday, said Inspector Md Zafar of Kalabagan Police. Two others have been critically injured in the accident.

    The driver of the van and his helper fled after the crash, but the vehicle has been seized, the police official said.

    Zakir and Jon worked at ‘Success Dental Lab’, he said, citing their families.

    The two friends were headed to the Dhaka University TSC area to watch the World Cup semi-final match.

    Zakir hailed from Dinajpur’s Khanshama, while Jon was from Khulna’s Dakop Thana. The two rented a place in Mohammadpur.

