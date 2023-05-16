Cyclone Mocha is gone. Now an island in Cox’s Bazar reels from outages and a water crisis

An island in the south-eastern coastal district of Cox’s Bazar has been reeling from outages and an acute crisis of drinking water since Cyclone Mocha cuts its path through the coast on Sunday.

The cyclone dealt a heavy blow to the fishing community of Shah Porir Dwip where 95 percent of the homes were devastated. The storm damaged houses and snapped electric cables.

About 500 families now walk about two kilometres for water to drink. Many repair houses in desperate circumstances.

Abdus Salam, a member of the union council at Shah Porir Dwip Ward No. 9, said around 400 bamboo huts and 200 tin-roofed houses were severely damaged.

“The worst crisis is that of drinking water after the cyclone. And the houses are without electricity,” he said.

Cyclone Mocha, one of the strongest storms to hit the region in years, made landfall on the Bangladesh-Myanmar coast on Sunday.