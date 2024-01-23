Mashrafe among 3 appointed as the new whips of parliament

The Parliament Secretariat has revealed the names of three newly appointed whips of parliament.
According to the notice issued on Tuesday, Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, former captain of the national cricket team and member of parliament for the Narail-2 constituency, has been made the new whip for the 12th Parliament along with two others.
According to the notice, Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury’s position as Chief Whip has been reinstated under the current Awami League government.
The 11th Parliament whips - MP Iqbalur Rahim from the Dinajpur-3 seat and Abu Sayeed Al Mahmood from the Jaipurhat-2 constituency - are also to remain in the current one.
Besides Mashrafe, MP Nazrul Islam Babu from the Narayanganj-2 constituency and Shaimum Sarwar Kamal from the Cox’s Bazar-3 seat have also been named as new whips per the orders of the President.
According to the state hierarchy, the chief whip has the rank of minister, and the whips enjoy the rank of state minister.
It is the duty of the chief whip and the whips to maintain party order in parliament and assist the speaker in the orderly running of the sessions.