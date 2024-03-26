Bangladesh honours martyrs of 1971 genocide with a nationwide blackout

In a solemn tribute to the martyrs of the 1971 genocide, Bangladesh observed a one-minute nationwide blackout, plunging the country into darkness to symbolise the atrocities committed by Pakistani occupation forces on the night of March 25, 1971.

Government and educational institutions, including Dhaka University, participated in this poignant moment of remembrance at 11pm on Monday, reflecting on the dark chapter in the nation's history.

Many organisatons held candlelight vigils to mark the day, declared National Genocide Day by the government.