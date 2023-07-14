Two children drown in Sirajganj

Two children have drowned while playing in a waterbody in Sirajganj’s Ullapara Upazila.

The incident occurred at Hatikumrul's Alokdia village on Thursday evening, said Salanga Police Station chief Enamul Haque.

The dead children have been identified as Abu Hurayra, 7, and his cousin, Siam, 6.

“Hurayra and Siam went to play in Alokdia Char and drowned without anyone noticing,” Enamul said.

“The families of the children spotted their floating bodies while looking for them in the evening.”

Informed of the matter, law enforcers went to the spot to look into the matter. The children's bodies were later taken by their families, he added.