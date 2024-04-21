Anu Muhammad falls, injures feet while disembarking from train

Jahangirnagar University’s former economics professor Anu Muhammad has been seriously injured after he fell while disembarking from a train in Dhaka’s Khilgaon.
The accident occurred around 11am on Sunday and he was then rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, said Md Alauddin, a doctor at the emergency department.
“Both of his feet were injured, particularly the toes. His treatment is ongoing.”
“We are treating him with all seriousness. Doctors have come from the Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute.”
Prof Muhammad, the member secretary of the National Committee on the Protection of Oil, Gas, Mineral Resources, Power and Ports, had been returning to Dhaka from Dinajpur’s Fulbaria on Sunday aboard the Ekota Express.
The train slowed as it reached Khilgaon and Muhammad slipped and fell as he tried to get off.
His friend Nazrul Islam, central committee member of the Bangladesh Communist League, said, “Nearly all the toes on his left foot were smashed. There was serious damage. His right toe was damaged. He was taken to the operation theatre and is being treated.”
Prof Muhammad had gone to Dinajpur to attend a memorial, said Moshahida Sultana, assistant professor at the Department of Accounting and Information Systems at Dhaka University.