Anu Muhammad falls, injures feet while disembarking from train

Jahangirnagar University’s former economics professor Anu Muhammad has been seriously injured after he fell while disembarking from a train in Dhaka’s Khilgaon.

The accident occurred around 11am on Sunday and he was then rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, said Md Alauddin, a doctor at the emergency department.

“Both of his feet were injured, particularly the toes. His treatment is ongoing.”

“We are treating him with all seriousness. Doctors have come from the Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute.”